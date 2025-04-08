MLB Writer Suggests Surprising 'Landmark' Deal For Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals have some very solid talent on the roster despite a tough recent stretch and negative buzz heading into the season.
St. Louis opted to lower payroll and avoid spending this past offseason. The Cardinals made that their goal and did a good job of accomplishing it. The Cardinals were in a lot of trade rumors, though, and avoided any big deals.
One guy who was in trade rumors was closer Ryan Helsley. It seemed like a near guarantee that he was going to be moved but the Cardinals decided to keep him instead. It's John Mozeliak's final year as the team's president of baseball operations and it's clear that he wanted to keep the team competitive in the division at the very least. That's the only reason why it made sense to keep Helsley rather than trade him after a 49-save season.
If the Cardinals were willing to keep him heading into the 2025 season, could they find a way to make things work beyond this campaign? He's going to be a free agent once the season ends.
Recently, FanSided's Thomas Gauvain made a list of 13 players that he suggested could make sense for contract extensions. He mentioned Helsley.
"An extension for Ryan Helsley doesn't feel likely, but signing him to one would be a landmark deal for the Cardinals," Gauvain said. "He's currently the longest-tenured player on the roster, and he's an ode to better days. The All-Star closer racked up a franchise-record and league-leading 49 saves last year, and he's in his final year before free agency.
"Helsley spoke this offseason about a desire to sign a long-term extension with the Cardinals, but the organization didn't echo that sentiment. Due to the change in power following the end of this season, it's not likely that any imminent free agents will be given contracts once their current ones are up, Helsley included."
It doesn't seem likely, but why not? He's made four appearances so far and has allowed just two earned runs and has one save. The three outcomes seem to be either give him a new deal, trade him this season, or lose him for pretty much nothing next offseason. Maybe the best would be to keep him as the Chaim Bloom era begins if the Cardinals can stay in contention this season through the trade deadline.
More MLB: Cardinals Insider Reveals Team's Stance On Promoting Top Prospect