One Of Cardinals' Top Priorities Should Be Signing $2.6 Million All-Star
The St. Louis Cardinals may not make any massive investments this offseason, but that doesn't mean that they can't add some pieces and be competitive in 2025.
One of the Cardinals' biggest strengths last season was the bullpen. The Cardinals finished sixth in the league with a 3.64 ERA. If the Cardinals want to have a chance to be competitive in the division in 2024, one of the best ways to do so would be to continue to bolster the bullpen.
A strong bullpen would lead to less reliance on the starting rotation and shorten games. Because of this, the Cardinals should make re-signing veteran reliever and former All-Star Andrew Kittredge a priority.
He made just about $2.6 million in 2024 and had a 2.80 ERA across 74 outings. Kittredge also logged a 67-to-20 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 70 2/3 innings pitched. He's still out there in free agency and likely wouldn't cost too much to bring back. Spotrac currently is projecting his market value to be $5.5 million over one year.
The Cardinals certainly could afford a deal of that nature. Kittredge proved he can have success in St. Louis in 2024 and formed a scary duo with Ryan Helsley. It makes a lot of sense to just run it back in that respect. The free agent bullpen market hasn't heated up too much yet so the Cardinals should dive in and get Kittredge before it does.
