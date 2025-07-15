One Rumored Trade Cardinals Should Avoid At All Costs
The St. Louis Cardinals currently have a 51-46 record at the All-Star break.
St. Louis won't return to the field until they take on the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 18th, aside from Brendan Donovan who will play in the All-Star Game on Tuesday night. The Cardinals have some time to rest and reset with the final stretch before the 2025 MLB trade deadline about to begin. The Cardinals have just 16 days until they have to make decisions.
The deadline is going to pass on July 31st and the Cardinals are in a spot where anything truly could happen. Although this is the case, there is a real argument that St. Louis should wait to do anything massive until after the season. This is specifically in reference to Nolan Arenado, but could be the case for others as well.
Arenado was the talk of the offseason, but St. Louis didn't move him. The Cardinals struggled heading into the All-Star break, but still are firmly in the mix for a playoff spot. If the Cardinals want to move Arenado, next offseason would arguably be better. It's tough to see enough value coming back for him during the season. Plus, with the Cardinals right in the mix for a playoff spot, it would send a message to the team to trade away one of the leaders of the franchise.
Part of the reason why deals didn't happen last offseason was his no-trade clause along with the money remaining on his deal. When the offseason gets here, there will obviously be less on his deal now.
At this point, the Cardinals should keep him unless something crazy happens.
