One Underrated Move For Cardinals To Add Offense In Free Agency
The St. Louis Cardinals have some decisions to make in the coming weeks.
Will they add any pieces this offseason in free agency or the trade market? Even if they are trying to "reset" in 2025, it wouldn't hurt to add an inexpensive piece or two. The Cardinals don't need to spend too much to add more depth.
One player who should be considered is two-time All-Star Justin Turner. He has seen it all. Turner has been one of the top players in the league, he's been a role player, he's a World Series champion, and he has played for a handful of teams.
Turner now is 40 years old, but he can still play. He had 11 home runs last year, drove in 55 runs, and slashed .259/.354/.383 in 139 games played with the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays. He's a respected veteran who has been loved in every clubhouse he has been in.
He's the type of player the Cardinals should be targeting. He can still play and would be a very solid candidate for the designated hitter role. He also could cycle in at the corner infield positions to give people days off.
The Cardinals likely will roll with a young roster in 2025 and having a guy like Turner around certainly could help. He can still play but also help mentor the young guys. Because of his age, he'd likely be cheap and he has a connection to Chaim Bloom with the two spending time together with the Boston Red Sox.
