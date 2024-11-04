Orioles $88 Million 44-Home Run Slugger Told To Leave BAL To Join Cardinals
Could the St. Louis Cardinals add some pop to the middle of the lineup?
It shouldn’t be considered very likely.
The Cardinals clearly are going to make some franchise-altering changes this winter. St. Louis already cut ties with a handful of players who now will be free agents, including Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn.
St. Louis clearly could use an upgrade, but it would be shocking to see the team hand out anything more than a one-year deal to players this winter. While this is the case, MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand mentioned the Cardinals as a fit to snatch Baltimore Orioles slugger Anthony Santander.
“Santander has been a solid player for several years, but he picked the right time to have a career-best season,” Feinsand said. “A first-time All-Star this year, Santander set career highs with 44 home runs and 102 RBIs, while his .814 OPS was his highest in a 162-game season.
“As much as he’s meant to the Orioles, Santander is likely to wind up elsewhere, as Baltimore has a wealth of young outfield talent and a number of clubs will seek a power-hitting corner outfielder. Potential fits: Cardinals, (Cleveland Guardians), (Philadelphia Phillies).”
Santander would make a lot of sense for the Cardinals if finances weren’t involved. He clubbed 44 home runs last season and drove in 102 runs. Because of that, he is projected to cash in this winter with a five-year, $88 million deal in free agency.
He’s a player who certainly could help St. Louis, but the Cardinals aren’t going to pay that price tag.
More MLB: Cardinals Franchise-Altering Mock Trade Sends $260M Star To Phillies