Orioles Called 'Logical Fit' To Land Cardinals Star In Monster Deal
The St. Louis Cardinals may not have made the playoffs in 2024, but that doesn't mean that the club didn't have some serious talent.
St. Louis is full of star power, but it didn't work out on the field in 2024. The Cardinals pulled themselves out of a major hole early on and finished above .500 with an 83-79 record, but missed the playoffs.
The Cardinals now are looking for ways to rebuild the organization and one way that keeps being suggested is a trade involving star closer Ryan Helsley. He was a major bright spot for the Cardinals in 2024 and led the league with 49 saves while also logging a 2.04 ERA.
Now, it seems like his days with the team are numbered. One team that was suggested as a trade fit is the Baltimore Orioles by The Athletic's Jim Bowden.
"Ryan Helsley was arguably the best closer in the (National League) this year, and his trade value will never be higher," Bowden said. "The Cardinals are rebuilding and shopping their veterans and they’d be foolish not to see what they could get in return for the two-time All-Star. Once free-agent reliever Tanner Scott signs, Helsley’s market will shoot through the roof, with the Orioles and (Boston Red Sox) being among the logical fits. Helsley logged a 2.04 ERA over 65 appearances last season with 49 saves. He was worth 3.0 WAR, according to Baseball Reference."
Baltimore has the best farm system in baseball and could give the Cardinals the best possible deal. It's not shocking these two sides are linked because the Orioles desperately need to improve their bullpen. A monster deal between the Cardinals and Orioles could make a lot of sense.
