Padres Listed Among Top Landing Spots For Cardinals $260 Million All-Star
The St. Louis Cardinals are actively looking to trade Nolan Arenado to a contender, while also trying to cut payroll for 2025. They hope to give opportunities to their younger players this year.
However, they have not been able to find a spot for Arenado just yet, and spring training is approaching fast. The Cardinals will need to act fast if they want to offload his contract.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report listed 10 potential landing spots for the eight-time All-Star, and among them were the San Diego Padres, who like the Cardinals have had a relatively quiet offseason to date.
"Acquiring Arenado could be a way to help keep Manny Machado fresh, as the 32-year-old is no longer the elite defender he was in his prime. He started 51 games at designated hitter in 2024, so things are already trending in that direction," Reuter wrote.
"The addition of Arenado would be a win-now move, and one that should not cost a thin Padres farm system anything of significance."
Arenado slashed .272/.325/.394 last season with a career-low 16 home runs, 71 RBI and an underwhelming .719 OPS. He is owed $74 million over the final three years of his contract, with $10 million still being paid by the Colorado Rockies.
St. Louis has been adamant that they need to cut payroll for this season. Trading Arenado might allow them to do just that and would also open up third base for Thomas Saggese or Nolan Gorman.
It will be important for them to see what they have in their young players.
