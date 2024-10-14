Inside The Cardinals

Padres Projected $11 Million All-Star Could Be 2025 Option For Cardinals

What's next for the Cardinals with free agency approaching?

Feb 12, 2024; Peoria, AZ, USA; A general view of a hat belonging to a member of the San Diego Padres during a workout day at Peoria Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images / Allan Henry-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals will be lowering payroll with the hope of resetting the organization in 2025.

While this is the case, they still need to fill out the roster and play the 2025 campaign out. Even if the Cardinals don't want to spend heavily, they need to have a mix of young players and veterans and play 162 games in 2025.

The Cardinals may not add a top starter like Corbin Burnes this winter, but they will need to bring in at least one hurler probably. One player who could be a solid option for the 2025 season is San Diego Padres All-Star pitcher Martín Pérez.

He's projected to get just $11 million on a one-year deal in 2025 by Spotrac. Pérez is a 13-year big league veteran who had a 4.53 ERA in 26 starts last season overall with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Padres. Pérez shined down the stretch in 10 starts with San Diego and had a 3.46 ERA.

Pérez was an All-star with the Texas Rangers in 2022 with a 2.89 ERA across 32 starts. He's been around the league for years and also is a World Series champion.

He's someone the Cardinals easily could bring in for cheap to fill a spot towards the end of the rotation every fifth day. He may not put the Cardinals over the top by any means, but he is a dependable veteran who has been good in the clubhouse. Why not bring him in?

