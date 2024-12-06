Potential Cardinals-Braves Deal Would Send $7.5M Breakout Star To Atlanta
Will the St. Louis Cardinals cut ties with any important pieces of its starting rotation this offseason?
There has been a lot of trade chatter swirling around the Cardinals, although things have started to calm down. It doesn't really seem like the Cardinals are going to make many big deals this offseason, aside from maybe sending Nolan Arenado away.
Anything could happen and with the Winter Meetings approaching, we should finally start to see some concrete moves made and get a better idea about the team's plans.
Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly made a list of nine "fresh trade ideas" for the Winter Meetings and suggested a move involving sending starter Erick Fedde to the Atlanta Braves.
"It's been well-documented that the Cardinals plan to cut payroll at the MLB level in 2025," Kelly said. "Erick Fedde's $7.5 million salary is a bargain—one that president of baseball operations John Mozeliak should have no issue offloading...
"The Braves specifically need some certainty in their rotation...It's unclear exactly when Spencer Strider will be able to return to the mound after undergoing an internal brace procedure on his pitching elbow last April. Chris Sale and Reynaldo López are excellent pitchers when healthy, but neither is likely to make 33 starts in 2025 either. Fedde and Spencer Schwellenbach could give the Braves some bulk in their rotation to complement the big arms, who are tremendous but each has varying levels of injury concerns."
There have been reports that the Cardinals aren't looking to completely tear down the roster so hopefully they keep Fedde rather than dealing him after a career year. The Braves likely will need pitching so it's easy to see Fedde as a fit, but hopefully St. Louis doesn't oblige.
