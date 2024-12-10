Potential Cardinals-Yankees Blockbuster Swap Brewing Involving $72M Star
Will the St. Louis Cardinals actually cut ties with star third baseman Nolan Arenado this offseason?
St. Louis has been pretty open about the fact that it is trying to trade Arenado away this offseason. A move would clear a ton of salary while opening up the third base spot for someone younger like Thomas Saggese.
The 2024 Major League Baseball Winter Meetings are here and if there is going to be a trade this offseason, this seems like the most logical time to get the talks going. There already has been interest in him and one team that reportedly has interest in him is the New York Yankees, according to The Athletic's Katie Woo.
"Though he doesn’t anticipate a trade being done before the conclusion of the Winter Meetings, (John Mozeliak) said the blockbuster signing of Juan Soto on Sunday should help move the market," Woo said. "Further clarity about Arenado’s future should be imminent. At least one team involved in the Soto bidding — the New York Yankees — has expressed interest in Arenado, according to a league source, though it is unclear at this time if the Yankees are one of Arenado’s approved teams."
New York certainly seems like it could be in desperate need this offseason after losing Soto. The Yankees need to find a way to replace him in the lineup after hitting 41 home runs and driving in 109 runs.
Arenado has been floated as a fit in the past, but this is more than that. Woo is a respected Cardinals insider. If she is hearing that the Yankees are interested, then this is more than a hypothetical. There's no way to know for sure if a deal will get done, but there at least is real interest. Arenado has three years left on his deal worth $72 million. Keep an eye on New York.
