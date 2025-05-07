Rangers Could Emerge As Surprising Suitor In Sweepstakes For Cardinals Star
The Texas Rangers have their sights set on returning to the postseason in 2025, but they might need to add another star before the trade deadline.
Third base is a position Texas could upgrade at. The Rangers’ former No. 8 overall pick, Josh Jung, has a ton of talent, but he’s still not producing at a high level. Entering Wednesday, Jung was slashing .263/.298/.394 with two home runs and nine RBI in 99 at-bats.
Could Texas call up the St. Louis Cardinals and ask about Nolan Arenado? MLB Network’s Greg Amsinger seems to think Arenado will be available on the market, listing the eight-time All-Star among his most valuable trade chips last week.
“He is proving he's still an elite defender at third base and the bat is not in the rearview mirror,” Amsinger said on Wednesday during MLB Tonight. “Had a walk-off home run just a couple of days ago.”
“I think Nolan Arenado still has immense value, and there are big market teams that need help at third base.”
The Rangers have multiple competitors in the division between the Seattle Mariners, Houston Astros, and a surprising Athletics club.
Texas could gain some separation by making a splash move for Arenado, although he’ll likely have multiple suitors if and when he hits the market.
Arenado is still playing great baseball at age 34, both defensively and in the batter's box. Whichever team lands him could take a crucial step forward.
