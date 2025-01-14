Red Sox $313.5M Star Might Prevent Blockbuster For Cardinals Slugger Nolan Arenado
The St. Louis Cardinals don't have many doors left to open for a blockbuster trade to send 10-time Gold Glove defender Nolan Arenado to a more competitive organization.
Arenado has composed a list of teams he's willing to be traded to but the Boston Red Sox seem to be his last hope of being dealt this offseason.
Unfortunately for Arenado, a Red Sox fan favorite might stand in the way of him being traded to Boston this winter, according to recent reportings.
"Amid the Arenado and (Alex) Bregman rumors, there have been conflicting reports on whether Rafael Devers is willing to give up his spot at the hot corner," Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller wrote after predicting that the Red Sox will sign Bregman instead of trading for Arenado this offseason.
Devers signed an at-the-time historic 10-year, $313.5 million deal with the Red Sox in 2023 under the notion he'd man third base for Boston over the next decade.
With Bregman and Arenado being solidified third basemen, someone will have to switch positions if either player signs with the Red Sox for 2025. Both are more skilled at third base than Devers, so it would make more logical sense for the Boston three-time All-Star to move.
However, if Devers is unwilling to play elsewhere, perhaps Bregman or Arenado could play second or even first base. It seems silly to trade for a six-time Platinum Glove defender at third base (Arenado) and have him play elsewhere but sometimes desperate times call for desperate measures.
The eight-time All-Star desires to compete for a World Series title, so perhaps he'll step up and play elsewhere in the infield to allow Devers to stay where he's most comfortable. Arenado's one of this generation's most gifted third basemen. It'd be shocking to see him struggle to pick up another position, especially with a club poised to compete in 2025, such as the Red Sox.
More MLB: Cardinals Predicted To Lose Out On Blockbuster Trade Due To Alex Bregman's Market