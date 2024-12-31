Red Sox Called 'Best Fit' To Acquire Cardinals' All-Star In Blockbuster
The St. Louis Cardinals clearly want to make a move involving one of their best players.
Nolan Arenado has been a staple in the middle of the lineup for the Cardinals since joining the team ahead of the 2021 Major League Baseball season. He has been everything the Cardinals could've asked for. Over the last four seasons, he has racked up three All-Star nods, two Gold Glove Awards, finished third in the Most Valuable Player voting in 2022, and has been a leader in the clubhouse.
He has three years left on his deal but has been in trade rumors all offseason to this point. Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer made a list of the best fits for each of the top players on the trade market and listed the Boston Red Sox for the Cardinals.
"Best Fit: Boston Red Sox," Rymer said. "Notably, neither club is among the six teams Arenado is reportedly willing to play for. And with respect to the Southern California native's rumored fondness for the Los Angeles Dodgers, it's the Red Sox who stand out from the pack. Lest anyone think of this as Rafael Devers erasure, it's frankly past time for Boston to move him across the diamond to first base. If the team doesn't agree, well, perhaps Arenado is serious about playing the cold corner for a new team.
"What's for sure is that his stroke is perfect for Fenway Park. Right-handed pull power is his whole thing, and Statcast's Park Factors back up the Green Monster's reputation for aiding such hitters...Trade Package: Boston Red Sox get 3B Nolan Arenado, cash; St. Louis Cardinals get 2B Vaughn Grissom, INF Mikey Romero."
Boston has been linked to Arenado all offseason to this point. Could a deal get done?
