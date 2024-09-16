Reunion With Projected $121 Million Star Should Be Cardinals' Top Priority
If the St. Louis Cardinals want to get back to being a playoff team in 2025, they will need to heavily spend and improve the starting rotation.
St. Louis was a perennial contender for years, but the 2023 and 2024 campaigns have certainly impacted the perception around the club. The Cardinals have struggled and are going to miss the playoffs for the second straight season. St. Louis is in danger of finishing below .500 for the second straight season for first the first time in recent memory.
All in all, changes need to be made in St. Louis. The Cardinals have taken a positive step forward in 2025, but there still is more work to be done. The Cardinals need to address the rotation and a reunion with Jack Flaherty in free agency should be the team's top priority this winter.
Flaherty will be expensive with Spotrac projecting him to receive a deal worth roughly $121 million across six seasons, but he is worth it. He is just 28 years old and is having one of the best seasons of his career. Flaherty has been able to stay healthy and has a 3.04 ERA across 26 starts.
He spent the first six-plus seasons of his career with St. Louis before being traded to the Baltimore Orioles last season. Flaherty has spent the 2024 season with the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Dodgers but will be a free agent this winter.
Flaherty has what it takes to be among the most dominant pitchers in baseball when he's healthy. St. Louis should bring him back.
More MLB: Beloved Cardinals Star Could Be Nearing End Of Career In St. Louis