Should Cardinals Demote $87.5 Million Star To Minors Amid Horrific Batting Slump?
The St. Louis Cardinals have one of the league's hottest lineups but not every slugger on their roster is feeling the heat as the club sits with a lackluster 5-7 record.
For instance, phenom infielder Masyn Winn is off to a slow start at the plate -- batting .222 with 10 hits including one home run, three RBIs and a .603 OPS in 45 at-bats throughout 12 games played for the Cardinals this season.
However, Winn isn't alone. A Cardinals star who signed a five-year, $87.5 million contract with St. Louis in Dec. 2022 is amid the worst offensive start of his career. Would a trip to the minors help the fan favorite return to being an unstoppable force at the plate?
Cardinals first baseman Willson Contreras is batting a troubling .102 with five hits, zero home runs, three RBIs and an alarming .313 OPS in 49 at-bats throughout 12 games played for St. Louis in 2025.
Since initially joining the Cardinals to replace legendary catcher Yadier Molina behind the plate, Contreras moved over to play first base, allowing youngsters Iván Herrera and Pedro Pagés to battle it out for who'll become the franchise's future backstop.
Sadly, Contreras has looked lost at the plate so far this season -- swinging at pitches far out of the zone and failing to see spin on breaking balls.
If Contreras hadn't had five years of playing time under his belt, he likely would've already been optioned to Triple-A Memphis. Due to the three-time All-Star's privilege as a veteran player, he has the final say as to whether the Cardinals think demoting him to the minors would be in his best interest.
It would be shocking to see Contreras agree to be demoted to the minors but let's face it: His lack of offensive production is creating a void in the Cardinals' lineup. Hopefully, the beloved St. Louis slugger soon returns to being an offensive force to be reckoned with. The 11-time World Series champions' offense is streaking and it's time for the 32-year-old to hop on board.
