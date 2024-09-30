Speculation Building About Cardinals Superstar Signing With Yankees
The 2024 Major League Baseball regular season just ended for the St. Louis Cardinals, but speculation and rumors already are starting to build up.
The biggest question mark facing the team right now is whether or not the team will bring back Paul Goldschmidt in free agency. It seems like the club already has an answer, though. It has been reported that the Cardinals don't plan on bringing Goldschmidt back and will end his stint with the organization after six seasons.
If this does become a reality, then other teams clearly will get involved in a sweepstakes to bring him in. He didn't have his best season, but he still was an above-average first baseman and could bounce-back in 2025.
One team that already has been suggested as a possible landing spot is the New York Yankees by Heavy.com's Matt Musico.
"The New York Yankees wrapped up a 94-68 regular season on September 29," Musico said. "The 2024 American League East division champions are now preparing for the postseason. However, New York’s front office is likely also preparing for this winter’s Hot Stove action. Could first baseman Paul Goldschmidt be an option to play first base for them in 2025?
"Why would this be attractive to the Yankees? Incumbent first baseman Anthony Rizzo might not be back in 2025. If his $17 million club option isn’t exercised and New York doesn’t try to re-sign him to a new deal, the Bombers could be looking for help at first base. If the Yankees re-sign Juan Soto to a huge contract, signing Goldschmidt would help the club keep its payroll under control while bringing someone in with a proven track record."
There certainly will be plenty of teams who will want to bring Goldschmidt in this winter.
More MLB: Cardinals $260 Million Superstar Called Trade Target For Dodgers