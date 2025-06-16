Will Rafael Devers Blockbuster Impact Cardinals All-Star?
The 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline is quickly approaching and we are in uncharted territory.
Typically at this time of the year chatter starts to grow, but there isn't much to show for it. Teams are still trying to sort out whether they can make runs at playoff spots and it's hard to determine truly who will be buyers and sellers because there is over a month to go.
While this is the case, the Boston Red Sox completely broke open trade season on Sunday. The Red Sox traded Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants out of nowhere in one of the most surprising trades you are going to see.
Now, with over a month to go until the trade deadline, anything could happen. If the Red Sox are going to trade a 28-year-old superstar under contract through the end of the 2033 season, then what's stopping anyone from making a big move?
This is where the St. Louis Cardinals come into play.
St. Louis actually had a loose tie to the deal with former Cardinals flamethrower Jordan Hicks being one of the centerpieces of the deal.
The Cardinals have been in more trade rumors than anyone, especially with a homegrown star of their own in Ryan Helsley. He has a 3.96 ERA in 25 appearances so far this season and will be a free agent at the end of the season.
St. Louis is ice-cold right now. The Cardinals are still above .500 and after the Devers trade, should at least look around and see what Helsley could bring back. St. Louis has cover because there isn't going to be a bigger trade this season than Boston's move.
Blockbusters are already starting. It's time for St. Louis to take a hard look around.
More MLB: Cardinals Superstar Called ‘Special’ By NL Central Rival