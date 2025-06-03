Cardinals Electric Prospect Starting To Turn Big Corner
Over the course of the season so far, the St. Louis Cardinals' most talked-about prospects have been JJ Wetherholt, Quinn Matthews, Thomas Saggese, Michael McGreevy, and even Tekoah Roby.
One guy who has almost been forgotten is No. 3 prospect Tink Hence. He entered the 2024 season as the team's No. 2 prospect behind shortstop Masyn Winn before he graduated out of prospect status.
Hence was placed on the 60-day Injured List due to a right rib cage strain. He recently returned to the mound and has been solid so far in his minor league rehab assignment. His first appearance of the season was on May 21st with the Class-A Palm Beach Cardinals. Hence followed up with another appearance with Palm Beach on May 27th.
The righty made his third appearance of the season on Monday with the FCL Cardinals. He pitched one inning and allowed one base hit and walked one batter and also struck out a batter.
Hence has made three total appearances so far and has pitched 3 1/3 innings, has allowed four base hits, walked four batters, and struck out three.
Last year, Hence pitched to a 2.71 ERA across 20 starts with the Double-A Springfield Cardinals. MLB.com currently has Hence's big league debut projected for 2025. The Cardinals seem to be working him back slowly. If this projection is going to come true, it doesn't seem likely until the fall at the earliest. This all depends on how he looks in his recovery as well as opportunities at the big league level.
