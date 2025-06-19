Cardinals Giving Phenom Another Shot In St. Louis
The St. Louis Cardinals were rained out on Wednesday and will play a doubleheader on Thursday.
It’s going to be a big day against the Chicago White Sox. Erick Fedde will get the ball and take the mound in Game 1 for St. Louis. Michael McGreevy is getting another shot at the big league level in Game 2, as shared by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold.
"RHP Michael McGreevy will start Game 2 and be the Cardinals 27th man for the doubleheader Thursday," Goold said, "RHP Erick Fedde goes Game 1 for Cardinals."
Fans have been clamoring for McGreevy to get another shot in St. Louis and now he will, although it wouldn’t be shocking if it’s just one start. He has made two appearances at the big league level this season and has a 3.09 ERA to show for it in 11 2/3 innings pitched. McGreevy has made 12 starts in the minors this season for the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds and has a 2.51 ERA and 7-1 record over that stretch.
It was reported earlier in the month that the Cardinals could go to McGreevy for a spot start at some point as the team tries to balance a difficult June schedule and give their starters enough time between starts. McGreevy will give fans a glimpse into the future on Thursday but that doesn't mean that he will be with the club for the long haul. We'll likely have to wait until later in the sesaon for that.
