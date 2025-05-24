Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado Details Significant Change St. Louis Made
It's no secret that the last few years didn't go as planned for the St. Louis Cardinals.
This year has been the opposite. The Cardinals entered the campaign with very low expectations and have played significantly better than them. St. Louis currently has a 28-23 record after a comeback win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night thanks to a three-run triple from Nolan Arenado.
The Cardinals are in second place in the National League Central and currently are three games behind the Chicago Cubs. St. Louis is one game out of a National League Wild Card spot, although it's early to be looking at the standings that closely.
After the game on Friday, Arenado shared one way the team is different is that now the offense are "doing the little things" and putting pressure on the opposing pitchers, as transcribed by MLB.com's John Denton.
"Arenado had all the pressure on him after Alec Burleson was called out on strikes, and he didn’t miss when (Zac Gallen) left a fastball up," Denton said. "Gallen’s 93.5 mph fastball left Arenado’s bat at 99.5 mph and got down to elicit one of the loudest roars at Busch Stadium all season.
"We’re doing the little things and we’re putting pressure on the pitchers," Arenado said. "We haven’t done a very good job of doing that the last couple of years, just keeping that pressure on."
If the Cardinals keep winning like this, they're going to have to be seriously considered in the National League.
