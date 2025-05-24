Nolan Areando Had One Of Cardinals' Biggest Hits Of 2025 Season
The St. Louis Cardinals are lucky that they weren't able to get a trade done this past offseason involving star third baseman Nolan Arenado.
St. Louis has been one of the biggest surprises of the season so far and Arenado has played a big role in this face. Arenado may not have the league-leading pop that he once did, but he's finding other ways to impact the game. He's an important voice in the clubhouse and has been playing Gold Glove-level defense even when things haven't clicked offensively.
Recently, he was dropped in the lineup from the cleanup spot to No. 6. He's taken it in stride and had one of the biggest hits of the season so far for St. Louis on Friday night with a two-out, three-run triple in the sixth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks to give the club a lead they wouldn't give back. St. Louis got back in the win column and now has a 28-23 record.
After the game, Arenado talked about the hit, as transcribed by MLB.com's John Denton.
"I’m just trying to make the proper adjustments, and there are some changes that I need to make, and I’m trying to make them,” Arenado said. "Obviously, there is trial and error, but it’s tough to do it in the middle of the season while facing some good arms. When I do it right, it feels good. But that consistency is what I’m trying to find."
Right now, Arenado is slashing .243/.313/.392 with five homers, 24 RBIs, 10 doubles, and one triple in 47 games played. If St. Louis is going to continue to surprise people, it will need Arenado at his best, like he was on Friday night.
More MLB: Red-Hot Cardinals All-Star Gave St. Louis Fans Major Scare