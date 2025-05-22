State Of Cardinals: Where Things Stand Through 50 Games
The St. Louis Cardinals are in a significantly better position than many thought that they would be in at this point in the year.
St. Louis has played 50 games and currently has a 27-23 record. The Cardinals are three games behind the Chicago Cubs for first place in the National League Central and are currently in second place in the division.
So, how did they get here? Well, May has been kicked to the Cardinals so far. St. Louis has played 19 games in May so far and have won 13 of them. St. Louis is 13-6 in May so far, even with two straight losses against the Detroit Tigers.
The Cardinals haven't had any glaring issues at this moment. The offense has been great and is currently third in the league in batting average (.263), fifth in on-base percentage (.334), eighth in OPS (.738), seventh in runs scored (240), and third in hits (450).
The pitching also has been solid. Right now, the Cardinals have the 10th-ranked starting rotation ERA at 3.65 and the bullpen isn't far behind at 3.86.
The Cardinals have won games because they are clicking in all three of those areas right now. But, what has taken the team to another level is the fact that St. Louis has the best defensive team in baseball right now as well.
There are certainly ways to improve, but these numbers are sustainable. A nine-game winning streak may have turned around the season. That isn't sustainable, obviously, but if they can keep these numbers right around this area they will win a lot of games.
More MLB: Yankees Expected To Lose Red-Hot Ex-Cardinals Star: Insider