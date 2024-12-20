These Two Teams Reportedly Have Eyes On Cardinals $7.5 Million Starter
Will the St. Louis Cardinals trade one of their starting pitchers this offseason?
There was some chatter early in the offseason about Cardinals three-time All-Star Sonny Gray. He would be one of the top options on the trade market if he was available. But he has a no-trade clause in his deal and it has been reported that he would prefer to stay in St. Louis.
If Gray isn't going to get moved, could another hurler? The Cardinals do have some intriguing players and are looking to cut down the payroll. MLB.com's John Denton went on "BK & Ferrario" on 101ESPN and mentioned that the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians have shown interest in veteran starter Erick Fedde.
"Tuck this one away and take it for what it is, but I know that the Tigers and the (Guardians) are calling about Erick Fedde," Denton said.
This doesn't mean a deal will get done, but it is interesting. Fedde had a career year in 2024 and logged a 3.30 ERA across 31 total starts with the Cardinals and Chicago White Sox. He's under contract for the 2025 campaign and will make just $7.5 million. That isn't much at all for a pitcher of his caliber.
St. Louis is looking to trim payroll but shouldn't trade Fedde unless it gets back a huge haul. Fedde could be the team's No. 2 pitcher behind Gray in 2025 at a very low cost. He's an intriguing trade candidate because any team realistically could afford his deal.
As free agents fly off the board, maybe a team -- like Detroit or Cleveland -- will get desperate and offer a huge package to St. Louis. If not, the Cardinals should keep him.
