Tigers Could Be Logical Trade Partner For $75 Million Cardinals All-Star
The St. Louis Cardinals retooled the pitching staff last winter while primarily focusing on the rotation after an embarrassing performance in 2023.
Despite landing three veteran starting pitchers last offseason, the Cardinals must re-address their rotation this winter after missing the playoffs consecutively for two years.
With the organization looking to reset and reduce payroll this winter, perhaps the Cardinals should consider trading their best starter to the Detroit Tigers, who could use another frontline hurler.
Cardinals right-handed pitcher Sonny Gray would be a logical fit for the Detroit Tigers and St. Louis should consider working out a deal with the American League Central club this winter.
Gray signed a three-year, $75 million contract with the Cardinals last offseason. He has a backloaded contract with a 2027 club option that includes a $5 million payout.
There have been rumors involving Gray and the Cardinals' willingness to shop the reigning American League Cy Young runner-up.
The soon-to-be 35-year-old posted a 13-9 record with a 3.84 ERA, 203-to-39 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .228 batting average against and a 1.09 WHIP in 166 1/3 innings pitched for the Cardinals this season.
Despite getting up there in age and having a bumpy second half of the season in 2024, Gray is still an elite starting pitcher who would make the Tigers' rotation one to be feared, with projected AL Cy Young southpaw Tarik Skubal being the club's bonified ace.
According to MLB.com, the Tigers also have the No. 6 ranked farm system, so trading Gray to Detroit certainly wouldn't be for nothing. It'd be tough saying goodbye to the veteran RHP but eliminating his contract from payroll would open plenty of room for the front office to invest in the future.
More MLB: Yankees Should Pursue $87 Million Star From Cardinals To Upgrade 2025 Battery