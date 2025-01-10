Tigers Listed As Possible Landing Spot For Cardinals $260 Million All-Star
The St. Louis Cardinals are looking to trim payroll this offseason, and the best way for them to do that is to trade third baseman Nolan Arenado and open up spots for their younger players.
St. Louis has not been able to find a suitor for Arenado just yet, and they may have to pivot to trading some starting pitchers in order to lower their payroll. But Arenado being gone would give them some salary relief.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report listed 10 teams that could potentially be fits for Arenado, and among them were the young, upstart Detroit Tigers.
"The Tigers have been tied to free agent Alex Bregman all offseason. But if he ends up signing with the Red Sox or somewhere else, pivoting to Arenado would still give them a welcome veteran run producer in the middle of a young lineup," Reuter wrote.
"For a Detroit squad that has arrived as a contender sooner than expected, prioritizing Arenado's proven production over Jung's development makes far more sense than it would have at this time a year ago."
Arenado hit .272 with a career-low 16 home runs, 71 RBI and an underwhelming .719 OPS in 2024 with St. Louis. The Cardinals likely won't get much in return for the eight-time All-Star at this point in his career.
Still, it would allow them to open up third base for youngsters Thomas Saggese and Nolan Gorman as they look to give opportunities to their internal options.
We'll see if they can find a suitor for Arenado.
