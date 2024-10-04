Twins Could Be In Mix To Land Cardinals' $130 Million Superstar
It is a near certainty that the St. Louis Cardinals will lose a franchise cornerstone this winter.
Superstar first baseman Paul Goldschmidt has been a mainstay in the middle of the Cardinals' lineup over the last six years. It has been reported that his time in St. Louis will be coming to an end this winter once he hits free agency.
This isn't too surprising, but it still is sad. Goldschmidt has shined for St. Louis and was named the 2022 National League Most Valuable Player. He had plenty of individual success with the Cardinals, but the team didn't have much playoff success and now is resetting the organization.
Speculation already has been swirling about where Goldschmidt will land in free agency, and Bleacher Report's Erik Beaston suggested the Minnesota Twins as a possible landing spot.
"Goldschmidt is coming off the worst statistical season of his career, and while his play picked up in the second half of the season, the team would understandably be hesitant to give him a qualifying offer, not knowing for sure if he can build on that momentum or if he will get off to the same slow start that he did in 2024," Beaston said.
"The (Cincinnati Reds), (Los Angeles Angels), (Seattle Mariners), and Twins are all teams that could use upgrades at the position and, with Nightengale reporting the Mariners would be interested in acquiring Pete Alonso, it is an organization Goldschmidt could call home should the Polar Bear opt to sign elsewhere."
Hopefully, Goldschmidt is able to get back to form with whatever team ends up landing him.
