Twins Could Be In Mix To Land Cardinals' $130 Million Superstar

St. Louis sadly is expected to part ways with a superstar

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 13, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; Minnesota Twins hat and glove in the dugout during the game against the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
It is a near certainty that the St. Louis Cardinals will lose a franchise cornerstone this winter.

Superstar first baseman Paul Goldschmidt has been a mainstay in the middle of the Cardinals' lineup over the last six years. It has been reported that his time in St. Louis will be coming to an end this winter once he hits free agency.

This isn't too surprising, but it still is sad. Goldschmidt has shined for St. Louis and was named the 2022 National League Most Valuable Player. He had plenty of individual success with the Cardinals, but the team didn't have much playoff success and now is resetting the organization.

Speculation already has been swirling about where Goldschmidt will land in free agency, and Bleacher Report's Erik Beaston suggested the Minnesota Twins as a possible landing spot.

"Goldschmidt is coming off the worst statistical season of his career, and while his play picked up in the second half of the season, the team would understandably be hesitant to give him a qualifying offer, not knowing for sure if he can build on that momentum or if he will get off to the same slow start that he did in 2024," Beaston said.

"The (Cincinnati Reds), (Los Angeles Angels), (Seattle Mariners), and Twins are all teams that could use upgrades at the position and, with Nightengale reporting the Mariners would be interested in acquiring Pete Alonso, it is an organization Goldschmidt could call home should the Polar Bear opt to sign elsewhere."

Hopefully, Goldschmidt is able to get back to form with whatever team ends up landing him.

Patrick McAvoy
Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

