Why 24-Year-Old Should Get First Crack At Cardinals' Prominent Role
The St. Louis Cardinals are fortunate to have a surplus of solid outfield talent.
Throughout Spring Training so far, there has been some chatter about who will be the team's starting center fielder on Opening Day. The Cardinals currently have three guys battling for the spot in Victor Scott II, Michael Siani, and Lars Nootbaar.
Nootbaar is the guy of the three who is guaranteed to have a large role with the team in 2025. No matter where he's playing, he's going to likely be a big player for St. Louis this season. Scott and Siani aren't as guaranteed to have big role.
While this is the case, Scott should get the first crack at center field. The Cardinals don't have as many roles to go around after not having as many trades as expected this offseason. While this is the case, an outfield featuring Nootbaar, Scott, and Jordan Walker would be solid when he's healthy. The Cardinals could use Nolan Gorman at designated hitter and Brendan Donovan at second base.
Scott has been impressive throughout Spring Training. As of writing, Scott has appeared in six games and is slashing .467/.556/.867 with one home run, one triple, one double, three RBIs, four stolen bases, and three walks.
He's just 24 years old and could be a key building block for the team for years to come. The Cardinals aren't going to be able to give as many young guys chances as they initially hoped, but they should give Scott a shot in center field.
