Yankees Among 'Best Fits' To Sign Cardinals Star To $15 Million Deal
The New York Yankees need to fill the first base spot this winter and that is where a St. Louis Cardinals could fit in this winter.
St. Louis already has let it be known that it is parting ways with star slugger Paul Goldschmidt this winter. He has been a pillar of the organization and has been with the team for the last six seasons but unfortunately seems like he will be donning another team's jersey in 2025.
The Athletic's Tim Britton, Chad Jennings, and Aaron Gleeman put together a list of the top 40 free agents with predicted contracts and "best fits" to sign. The trio linked Goldschmidt to the New York Yankees with a predicted $15 million price tag.
"For the first time in his career, Paul Goldschmidt was classified as a below-average hitter, after posting career-worst numbers across the board," Britton, Jennings, and Gleeman said. "Just two seasons removed from a 177 OPS+ MVP campaign, Goldschmidt had a 98 OPS+ over 154 games...That’s typically a very bad sign for a late-30s slugger, but the seven-time All-Star continued to feast on lefties and the Hall of Fame-caliber résumé should convince some contenders to pursue a bounce-back bet with a relatively modest one-year deal...
"Britton's projection: one year, $15 million. Best fits: (Arizona Diamondbacks), (Houston Astros), (New York Yankees)."
New York has a need at first base with Anthony Rizzo hitting free agency and Goldschmidt is one of the best options on the market. It's not hard to see why this pairing would work.
