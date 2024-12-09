Yankees Could Target Cardinals' $32 Million Star To Replace Juan Soto
The New York Yankees got dealt a devastating blow on Sunday night.
New York made significant investments in its club ahead of the 2024 season, and it led to a trip to the World Series. The Yankees didn't get over the hump and lost against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series this fall.
One of the biggest reasons why the Yankees were able to make it as far as they did is because of the fact that they landed Juan Soto in a trade with the San Diego Padres before the season. He was phenomenal fit for the Yankees but he left the organization on Sunday night for a reported $765 million deal with the New York Mets.
Now, the Yankees will need to find a way to replace Soto's bat in the middle of the lineup. This isn't an easy task and no one player will be able to do so. There are a lot of players available who could fit for the Yankees and this is where the St. Louis Cardinals could come into play.
MLB.com's Mark Feinsand suggested that Cardinals star third baseman Nolan Arenado now could be a fit with Soto gone.
"The free-agent market features two notable names at first base: Pete Alonso and Christian Walker," Feinsand said. "While Alonso has proven that he can handle the pressure-cooker of New York, Walker may be the better fit for the Yankees, as he’s a superior defender and will not require as many years as Alonso.
"Alex Bregman could be an option at third base, as could Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado, who could be on the trade block. Anthony Santander, Teoscar Hernández, or Jurickson Profar could be potential Soto replacements in the outfield. Another name to watch: (Chicago Cubs) outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger, who is available for trade and could fill either spot for the Yankees."
The Cardinals star has three years left on a massive $260 million deal. Spotrac has his base salary for the 2025 season listed at $32 million followed by $27 million in 2026, and $15 million in 2027.
Arenado is someone who has been reported to be on the trade block. The Yankees have consistently been brought up as a fit and now they may be desperate to add more pop to the middle of the lineup. St. Louis should give the Yankees a call because right now may be the best time to get a big return from New York as it tries to pick up the pieces from losing Soto.
