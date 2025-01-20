Yankees Linked To Cardinals Gold Glover Who 'Could Make The Difference' In October
The St. Louis Cardinals didn't expect to make it this far into the offseason without completing any significant trades but sadly, that's the reality of where the organization stands.
Before ace Sonny Gray, three-time All-Star Willson Contreras and five-time Silver Slugger Nolan Arenado invoked their no-trade clauses, it looked as if the Cardinals were poised to tear down their big-league roster.
Unfortunately, this offseason has been unprecedented for the Cardinals, as they remain one of the few teams left that hasn't traded or signed much this winter. Perhaps an exchange with the American League East-tyrant New York Yankees should be considered.
"In a perfect world, the Yankees would land a player like Brendan Donovan from the St. Louis Cardinals," Empire Sports Media's Alexander Wilson wrote Monday morning. "Donovan is everything the Yankees could hope for in an infielder. He’s versatile, reliable defensively, and possesses a bat profile tailor-made for Yankee Stadium."
Donovan has batted .280 with 100 extra-base hits including 30 home runs, 152 RBIs and a .771 OPS throughout his three-year career with the Cardinals.
"Brendan Donovan represents the kind of championship-caliber addition that could make the difference in October," Wilson continued. "While the Yankees could act now, waiting for the right deal to materialize—possibly involving Donovan—might be the key to turning a strong offseason into an unforgettable one."
The 28-year-old Gold Glove defender is projected to be a leader for the future of the Cardinals organization. With three years left of controllability, it's highly doubtful St. Louis would trade Donovan.
After losing a similar talent -- utility man Tommy Edman -- to the Los Angeles Dodgers at last summer's trade deadline, the Cardinals must be extra cautious before they ever consider trading Donovan.
