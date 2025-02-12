Yankees, Red Sox, Padres Among 5 Clubs Interested In Cardinals' Nolan Arenado Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals are gearing up for the 2025 season as they begin spring training but there remains unfinished business to address.
Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak declared an organizational reset shortly after another failed season this past year. Several star players, including superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado, were expected to be traded.
Sadly, Mozeliak and the Cardinals front office remain stagnant. Fortunately, several teams are interested in trading for Arenado.
"John Mozeliak says the teams he’s been talking to about Nolan Arenado has been limited to five clubs that fit Arenado’s wishes, and that group hasn’t grown as the start of camp nears," St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold reported Wednesday morning. "Mo did not name teams. (Boston) Red Sox, (New York) Yankees are two. (San Diego) Padres another."
Earlier this offseason, Arenado revealed his list of teams for which he's willing to waive his full no-trade clause, which included the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, Padres, and Red Sox.
Considering the Yankees weren't included in Arenado's original list, it's surprising to see Goold mention the Bronx Bombers as a team that has contacted the Cardinals regarding a potential blockbuster trade for the 10-time Gold Glove defender.
Who knows? Perhaps Arenado changed his mind after former Cardinals teammate Paul Goldschmidt signed a one-year deal with the Yankees earlier this winter.
As long as Arenado's $64 million payroll commitment is offloaded via trade this offseason, the Cardinals should be in a good spot with their rebuilding journey. If the five-time Silver Slugger isn't dealt, Mozeliak and St. Louis' front office will have plenty of explaining to do.
