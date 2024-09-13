Cardinals Rising Star Has Dreams Of Winning World Series At Busch Stadium
The St. Louis Cardinals' days of winning championships seem distant, given the recent seasons of disappointment but hopefully, the next wave of youngsters can change that.
The majority of the Cardinals' position players are homegrown talents who are still fighting to make a name for themselves. With a roster like this, it could take some time before things click.
As St. Louis' young talent core gains experience at the big-league level, a Cardinals minor league outfielder dreams of bringing a No. 12 World Series pennant back to Lou.
"'I always lay in the bed and dream about what kind of player I can become,' said Davis, the No. 7-ranked prospect in the Cardinals organization, per MLB Pipeline, who was the No. 21 overall pick of the 2023 MLB Draft," as transcribed by MLB.com's John Denton.
Davis is batting .254 with 42 extra-base hits including 12 home runs, 69 RBIs and a .775 OPS in 109 games played between his time with Single-A Palm Beach, High-A Peoria and Double-A Springfield this season.
“'The dream is the cliché of the count being 3-2, the bags are loaded, it’s Game 7 of the World Series and I get that hanging curveball. I hit it to center field and onto that pretty lawn out there in center field at Busch Stadium. Of course, that’s all a ways away for me, and I know that there’s a lot of work to do to get there to make that game come true.'”
The 22-year-old is quickly making his way through the Cardinals farm system and shows significant signs of promise in just his second year playing professional baseball.
Perhaps he'll earn his debut within the next season or two and can start working to make his dream of bringing a World Series championship to St. Louis a reality.
