Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Rising Star Has Dreams Of Winning World Series At Busch Stadium

St. Louis has an exciting young player making his way through the minors

Nate Hagerty

Apr 7, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Soldiers present the flag during the National Anthem in center field before Opening Day between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
Apr 7, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Soldiers present the flag during the National Anthem in center field before Opening Day between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals' days of winning championships seem distant, given the recent seasons of disappointment but hopefully, the next wave of youngsters can change that.

The majority of the Cardinals' position players are homegrown talents who are still fighting to make a name for themselves. With a roster like this, it could take some time before things click.

As St. Louis' young talent core gains experience at the big-league level, a Cardinals minor league outfielder dreams of bringing a No. 12 World Series pennant back to Lou.

"'I always lay in the bed and dream about what kind of player I can become,' said Davis, the No. 7-ranked prospect in the Cardinals organization, per MLB Pipeline, who was the No. 21 overall pick of the 2023 MLB Draft," as transcribed by MLB.com's John Denton.

Davis is batting .254 with 42 extra-base hits including 12 home runs, 69 RBIs and a .775 OPS in 109 games played between his time with Single-A Palm Beach, High-A Peoria and Double-A Springfield this season.

“'The dream is the cliché of the count being 3-2, the bags are loaded, it’s Game 7 of the World Series and I get that hanging curveball. I hit it to center field and onto that pretty lawn out there in center field at Busch Stadium. Of course, that’s all a ways away for me, and I know that there’s a lot of work to do to get there to make that game come true.'”

The 22-year-old is quickly making his way through the Cardinals farm system and shows significant signs of promise in just his second year playing professional baseball.

Perhaps he'll earn his debut within the next season or two and can start working to make his dream of bringing a World Series championship to St. Louis a reality.

More MLB: Pair Of Ex-Cardinals Teammates Mentioned Among 'Best MLB Trades', Per Insider

Published
Nate Hagerty

NATE HAGERTY

Nate Hagerty joined “Inside The Cardinals” as a content creator to spread knowledge about his favorite childhood team. A hometown native of Boston, Hagerty chose at an early age of six years old to follow the St. Louis Cardinals. The miraculous season of 04’ for the Red Sox did not deter Hagerty from rooting against his hometown team, nor did it in 2013 against the Red Birds. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu 

Home/St. Louis Cardinals Prospects