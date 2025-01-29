Cardinals Sign Intriguing Prospect With Promising Track Record To Minor League Deal

We have signed C/1B Yohel Pozo to a minor league contract for the 2025 season.



Pozo, 27, is a career .321 hitter over four Triple-A seasons and batted .324 with 15 HR, 27 doubles and a .873 OPS in 95 games last year with AAA Las Vegas.



He made his Major League debut with Texas… pic.twitter.com/0yaTRwCSAc