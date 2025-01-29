Cardinals Sign Intriguing Prospect With Promising Track Record To Minor League Deal
The St. Louis Cardinals have made no additions to their big-league roster this winter, as they're more focused on shedding payroll and rejuvenating their farm system.
Fortunately, the Cardinals hired former Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom to oversee operations to fix the franchise's broken player development system.
Bloom's knowledge and insight into player development should hopefully help St. Louis return to being a homegrown powerhouse. For instance, the latest move could eventually prove fruitful for the Cardinals.
"We (Cardinals) have signed catcher/first baseman Yohel Pozo to a minor league contract for the 2025 season," the organization announced Tuesday. "Pozo, 27, is a career .321 hitter over four Triple-A seasons and batted .324 with 15 HR, 27 doubles and a .873 OPS in 95 games last year with Triple-A Las Vegas. He made his Major League debut with Texas (Rangers) in 2021, appearing in 21 games."
Pozo batted .321 with 156 extra-base hits, including 62 home runs, 247 RBIs, and a .884 OPS throughout the previous four seasons, during which he played for the Rangers and Athletics' Triple-A affiliates.
Considering the Cardinals are poised to give Iván Herrera and Pedro Pagés a shot at becoming the franchise's solidified catcher this season, it seems odd St. Louis would sign Pozo.
Perhaps the Cardinals signed Pozo with his future trade value in mind. Finding quality catchers is difficult, so St. Louis might have acquired the former Rangers' top prospect as an investment for a later transaction.
The 27-year-old likely still has much to prove before he's ready to make the jump to the show. Could a breakout season with Triple-A Memphis earn Pozo another shot at the big leagues?
