Chicago Cubs Emerging As Favorite To Land International Infielder
While most of the hype right now surrounding the Chicago Cubs has to do with potential moves ahead of the MLB trade deadline, there is another storyline to keep an eye on.
The Cubs' front office will certainly be looking to upgrade their roster if they stay in playoff contention over the next month and a half, but they will also always be planning the future of the franchise past this current year.
During this past MLB offseason, Chicago went out and signed international star Shota Imanaga, and while he wasn't the player that Cubs fans initially wanted, he has turned into a star.
It looks like they could dip their toes into the 2025 international market, as well.
According to Baseball America, as shared by Bleacher Nation, Chicago is emerging as a favorite for international shortstop Wilfry De La Cruz.
Even though no deal can be officially agreed to right now, usually these predictions turn out to be right. It seems very likely that the Cubs will end up signing De La Cruz when all is said and done.
Baseball America offered a brief description of De La Cruz and made it clear that, even as a young player, he's smart at the plate. He makes good decisions when it comes to swings and he has room to add strength and power.
"Good bat-to-ball skills and the potential to grow into above-average power," they write in their assessment.
He is currently positioned at shortstop, but that could change in the future. Baseball America offered some insight into his position and possible future.
"He doesn't have the explosive first-step quickness some scouts prefer at shortstop, but he's a reliable defender there for now with good reads and a strong arm."
There isn't much more info on De La Cruz or how much the Chicago will need to pay him, but everything that is known right now sounds good and gives hope that he can develop into something within the Cubs' organization.
Now, all that remains is to get a deal finalized when international free agency opens in January.