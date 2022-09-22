Cubs Battle Back and Secure Series Victory Against the Marlins

It was Marcus Stroman night for the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday. And for as electrifying he has been of late, he was not so against the Miami Marlins. The ace cruised through four clean innings, but when the fifth rolled around, it all fell apart.

Nick Fortes got the party started for Miami when he launched a two-run home run to right field for the first runs of the game. One homer and a 2-0 hole wouldn't have seemed so sour of a start for Stroman, but another fifth inning solo shot by Lewin Diaz to make it 3-0 sure did.

Despite the two home runs given up in the fifth inning, Stroman did come back out and pitch a clean sixth inning. He recorded another quality start, something that Chicago will take any day of the week from any of its starters. However, with as good as Stroman has been, he fell short of expectations, his own included.

However, those three runs surrendered in the fifth by Stroman were all the Marlins could muster on the evening, and the Cubs would capitalized.

Chicago showed signs of life in the seventh when Patrick Wisdom launched his 23rd home run of the year to left field, a solo shot, to make it 3-1.

It was in the eighth that the Cubs made their stand and took the lead. Zach McKintsry scored on a Esteban Quiroz sac bunt that was mishandled by Marlins pitcher Steven Okert.

That fielding error moved the tying run represented by Christopher Morel to third base. Morel then scored on a fielder's choice from David Bote which moved the leading run represented by Quiroz to third.

Finally, a sac fly from Ian Happ to left field scored Quiroz to bring the score to 4-3. That would be it for the evening on either side.

Cubs pitcher Keegan Thompson did an incredible job in relief to hold the Marlins to just three runs. In fact, in his 3.0 innings of relief, he allowed just one hit while striking out seven.

Thompson's performance coming off the injured list was encouraging. The multi-inning relief role he saw on Wednesday night might very well be where he is best suited for this Cubs squad heading into next season.

Chicago will continue its road trip as they travel to Pittsburgh to take on the struggling Pirates. They will have a good opportunity add on a few more wins to their record over the three-game series to help end the season on a high note.

First pitch is 6:35 p.m. EDT on Thursday with Hayden Wesneski slated to start for the Cubs.

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter!