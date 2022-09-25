Skip to main content

Chicago Cubs Falter Against Pirates Amidst Shutout Loss

The Chicago Cubs were shutout 6-0 against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday as the offense looked for answers.

For as good as the Chicago Cubs have been as of late, they were no so on Saturday evening. The Cubs were shoutout 6-0 by the National League Central rivals the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pirates starter Johan Oviedo was dominate for 7.0 innings in which he did not allow a single run to be scored by Chicago. He added another seven strikeouts to his total and did not issue a walk. He confounded the Cubs.

Even more baffling, he set down the final 16 batters he faced. 

As for the Cubs in the same department, Wade Miley took the mound and pitched 4.0 innings of solid ball, allowing just one earned run. Miley, a veteran through and through, has been pretty good since his return from the injured list, minus his recent start in which he went 3.0 innings pitched and gave up seven earned runs.

Following Miley was Adbert Alzolay who had missed all of this 2022 MLB season until his return from the injured list just over a week ago. Alzolay, who started 21 games for Chicago in 2021, did not look great on Saturday. In 3.0 innings pitched, the righty gave up three earned runs. but he did strikeout three. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

This is the time of year in a type of season in which Alzolay was afforded the opportunity like this to fail in the moment in order for him to work on things to be better for future competitions. 

Offensively, not much was going the Cubs on the evening. The lineup recorded just five hits, only one of which went for extra bases when Christopher Morel notched a double. 

Chicago will have an opportunity to claim the series on Sunday when they face off against Pittsburgh one last time. Adrian Sampson (2-5, 3.35 ERA) will face off against the Pirates' Luis Ortiz (0-0, 0.84 ERA) on Sunday.

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

  1. Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Chicago Cubs?
  2. Did David Robertson Net the Cubs a Future Star in Ben Brown?
  3. Hoerner is the Cubs Shortstop of the Future
  4. Cubs Could Give Canario a Shot in September
  5. Could the Cubs Land Trea Turner in the Offseason?
  6. Chicago Cubs Have a New Top Prospect in Their Rankings
  7. Is This Top Cubs Prospect Destined for the Mound at Wrigley?
  8. Steele Offers Glimpse Into Future of Cubs Rotation
  9. Do the Chicago Cubs Have the National League's Best Bullpen?
  10. Can Christopher Morel be a Long-Term Solution in Center Field?

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter!

USATSI_19110239
Game Day

Cubs Falter Against Pirates Amidst Shutout Loss

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_18609475
Prospects

Smokies Advance to Southern League Championship Series

By Payton Havermann
USATSI_19098838
Opinions

Do the Cubs Have the Capital to Acquire Trout?

By Ben Silver
USATSI_8484626
News

This Day in Cubs History: Chicago Clinches Postseason Berth for First Time Since World War II

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19078753
Game Day

How to Watch Cubs at Pirates Game Three: TV Channel, Streaming Links

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19099336
Game Day

Esteban Quiroz's Late Heroics Lift Cubs Over Pirates

By Payton Havermann
USATSI_2789021
News

Kosuke Fukudome Officially Declares Retirement

By Ben Silver
USATSI_18609474
News

Smokies Force Elimination Game in Southern League Division Series

By Ben Silver