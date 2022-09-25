Cubs Falter Against Pirates Amidst Shutout Loss

For as good as the Chicago Cubs have been as of late, they were no so on Saturday evening. The Cubs were shoutout 6-0 by the National League Central rivals the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pirates starter Johan Oviedo was dominate for 7.0 innings in which he did not allow a single run to be scored by Chicago. He added another seven strikeouts to his total and did not issue a walk. He confounded the Cubs.

Even more baffling, he set down the final 16 batters he faced.

As for the Cubs in the same department, Wade Miley took the mound and pitched 4.0 innings of solid ball, allowing just one earned run. Miley, a veteran through and through, has been pretty good since his return from the injured list, minus his recent start in which he went 3.0 innings pitched and gave up seven earned runs.

Following Miley was Adbert Alzolay who had missed all of this 2022 MLB season until his return from the injured list just over a week ago. Alzolay, who started 21 games for Chicago in 2021, did not look great on Saturday. In 3.0 innings pitched, the righty gave up three earned runs. but he did strikeout three.

This is the time of year in a type of season in which Alzolay was afforded the opportunity like this to fail in the moment in order for him to work on things to be better for future competitions.

Offensively, not much was going the Cubs on the evening. The lineup recorded just five hits, only one of which went for extra bases when Christopher Morel notched a double.

Chicago will have an opportunity to claim the series on Sunday when they face off against Pittsburgh one last time. Adrian Sampson (2-5, 3.35 ERA) will face off against the Pirates' Luis Ortiz (0-0, 0.84 ERA) on Sunday.

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter!