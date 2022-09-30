Cubs Take Series Opener Over Reds on Friday Afternoon

The 2022 MLB season is nearing its end as the Chicago Cubs look to move past a dreadful campaign. In their final series at Wrigley Field this season, the Cubs play host to the Cincinnati Reds who are in the midst of their own forgettable journey.

Adrian Sampson took the mound for Chicago and kept his brilliant stretch of pitching alive. He was a bit of an afterthought when this season began but has slowly become one of the better arms on the roster.

After making just one start prior to mid-June, Sampson has since become a staple of the rotation and is pitching for a chance to make the Opening Day roster in 2023. On Friday, he added another magnificent outing to his record.

In potentially his final start of the season, the 30-year-old veteran tossed seven innings with just three hits and one run to his tally. That performance dropped his ERA to 3.10 on the season and places him first on the Cubs amongst starters.

The offense wasted no time. After a Jake Fraley home run gave the Reds a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning, Chicago responded with three runs in the bottom half of the inning. Nico Hoerner's two-run double and Christopher Morel's subsequent double put the Cubbies in the driver's seat.

Sloppy defense from the visitors in the third inning allowed three more runners to cross the plate as the Cubs quickly took control of the ballgame with a 6-1 lead.

Sampson did not allow another hit until the seventh inning when Fraley found grass in left field for his second hit of the day. Cincinnati threatened a bit but a slick double play by P.J. Higgins kept the divisional foe five runs behind.

Erich Uelmen pitched a clean eighth inning before Rowan Wick closed the door. Neither offense made noise beyond the third inning as the Cubs hung on to win the series opener by a score of 6-1.

They face off again on Saturday afternoon at 1:20 p.m. CDT with Drew Smyly expected to start for Chicago against Nick Lodolo from the Reds.

