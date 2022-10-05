Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Reds Game Three: TV Channel, Streaming Links

The Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds in the final game of the 2022 MLB season.

Just one game remains in the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds 2022 seasons, with neither playing for anything more than pride. The Cubs look to avoid the sweep and pick up their 74th win of the 2022 campaign while the Reds look to avoid the dreaded 100-loss mark.

Chicago entered the series red-hot, winning 11 of its last 12 games, including a sweep of Cincinnati the series before the current three-game set. The Reds, however, have fought tooth-and-nail to avoid 100 losses, taking the first two games of the series, including a comeback victory after trailing 2-0 in the seventh inning yesterday.

The Cubs will send Adrian Sampson to the mound for the season finale. The righty has a 3.10 ERA across 18 starts and is vying for a rotation spot in 2022. The 30-year-old has a 2.12 ERA over three starts against the Reds. 

Cincinnati will start Graham Ashcraft for the season finale. The righty has also made 18 starts and has a 4.52 ERA. The rookie has been roughed up in his three outings against the Cubs, sporting an ERA of 11.91.

Location: Great American Ballpark, Cincinnati, Ohio

Date: Wednesday, Oct 5.

Time: 3:10 p.m. CDT

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Reds Game Three: TV Channel, Streaming Links

