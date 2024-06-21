3 Massive Keys for Chicago Cubs to Turn Season Around
While the Chicago Cubs have shown flashes of being a very competitive baseball teams this season, they have been stuck in a brutal rut of late.
Losing has become a normal occurence for the Cubs. Even worse, blowing leads late in the game that lead to a loss has become expected.
Craig Counsell and his club have struggled to find their way out of the spiral. There is no denying the amount of potential that the roster possesses. But, they have to be able to figure out how to right the ship.
At this point in the year, Chicago is still very much alive in the race for a Wild Card spot. Even with what feels like a horrible stretch, they're easily within striking distance.
If the Cubs can figure out how to bring back the confidence and production they were playing with early in the season, they can become a playoff team.
Let's take a look at three massive keys that will help Chicago turn their season around and get back to being viewed as a potential contender.
3. The Offensive Stars Need To Play Consistently
One of the issues that the Cubs have faced so far this season has been a lack of offensive consistency. Some games they will look like an offensive juggernaut and others they won't show up.
With a lineup that features names like Cody Bellinger, Nico Hoerner, and Dansby Swanson, the kind of poor consistency that Chicago has shown should not be happening.
Those three stars have to figure out how to play at a high level consistently. An off game here and there is acceptable. Going through long slumps simply cannot happen.
2. Improving the Catcher Position
Another Achilles heel for the Cubs has been the production they have received from the catcher position. Yan Gomes and Miguel Amaya have been the two-man tandem at the position, but Gomes has now been DFA'd.
To replace Gomes, Chicago went out and signed former New York Mets veteran catcher Tomas Nido. That move could be a step in the right direction, but Nido is not known for being a powerful offensive threat. Hopefully, Amaya and Nido can produce at the level the Cubs need.
Jed Hoyer could consider looking to make a trade to bring in a catcher. Elias Diaz and Danny Jansen are two names that have been heavily mentioned as possible trade candidates. No matter what they do, Chicago needs their catchers to play better.
1. Figure Out How To Close Games
Finally, and obviously, the Cubs have been horrible at closing out games. They have thrown many different relievers into closing situations and none of them have been able to get the job done.
Acquiring a closer seems to be the likely highest priority ahead of the trade deadline. There are plenty of talented relievers and closers available that could provide the fix that Chicago needs.
Finding a closer from within seems very likely unless Adbert Alzolay can return and get back to his form from last season. Rather than hoping for that, the Cubs should simply go out and aggressively pursue a trade for a legitimate and consistent closer.