4 Key Veterans the Chicago Cubs Could Trade Before the Deadline
The Chicago Cubs have made a decision about the upcoming 2024 MLB trade deadline on July 30th.
After weeks of speculation, Jed Hoyer has spoken out and hinted that the Cubs could sell. At the very least, the team won't be trying to make moves to improve in 2024 alone with rental options unless something changes dramatically over the next week.
With that in mind, Chicago seems much more likely to be amenable to the idea of trading current talent. Quite a few names come to mind as potential trade chips.
Let's take a look at four veteran players the Cubs could trade before the upcoming deadline.
Jameson Taillon, Starting Pitcher
While Chicago could keep Taillon because he is under contract through next season, they could also move him. There are a lot of teams looking to acquire starting pitchers and the Cubs could cash in.
Taillon has had a really good year in 2024. He has started in 16 games, compiling a 7-4 record to go along with a 3.10 ERA, a 1.16 WHIP, a 4.2 K/BB ratio, and 93.0 innings pitched. Those numbers will make him a name to keep a close eye on in the coming days.
Cody Bellinger, First Base/Outfield
Next up, and arguably the most popular potential candidate, is Cody Bellinger. There have already been quite a few teams rumored to have interest in acquiring him. He has the potential of being a huge impact bat.
Bellinger has two years left on his contract, although he has potential outs in each of those years. In 2024, his bat has been much quieter than expect, batting .269/.331/.410 to go along with nine home runs and 37 RBI. Those numbers may not be flashy, but he's more than capable of taking his production to a much higher level.
Drew Smyly, Pitcher
Depending on what the team that would acquire him needs, Drew Smyly can fill the need. He's capable of being a starting pitcher or a reliever. That makes him a very intriguing potential target.
During the 2024 season with Chicago, Smyly has appeared in 27 games, compiling a 3-5 record to go along with a 2.79 ERA, a 1.27 WHIP, and 38.2 innings pitched. He's a capable innings eather and a consistent pitcher, which would be intriguing for the many teams in baseball that need pitching help.
Hector Neris, Relief Pitcher
Finally, another pitcher can be thrown onto this list. Hector Neris could become a sleeper target for teams needing bullpen help.
Neris has compiled an 8-2 record, a 3.63 ERA, a 1.53 WHIP, and 34.2 innings pitched in 37 games played. He's an excellent seventh or eighth inning type of pitcher, but does not play as well in a closing role. Teams won't have to pay a premium price for Neris but could get great production, which makes him a plausible piece to be moved.