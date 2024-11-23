4 Potential Trade Destinations for Chicago Cubs Star Infielder
The Chicago Cubs could look to make some major moves this offseason.
Rumors have been running rampant about the team so far, but all fans can do is wait and see what happens.
Most recently, reports came out about the Cubs having interest in trading star outfielder and first baseman Cody Bellinger.
That is a bit of a surprise after he opted into his $27.5 million contract for the 2025 season, however, it could be a sign they're looking to swing big elsewhere.
Another player who has been mentioned in trade rumors recently is second baseman Nico Hoerner.
He was a name that was talked about as a potential trade candidate ahead of the 2024 trade deadline, but ultimately, Chicago ended up keeping him.
They seem willing to revisit the idea of trading him this winter.
He ended up playing in 151 games during the 2024 season and put together solid numbers. He hit seven home runs to go along with 48 RBI, while slashing .273/.335/.373.
Should the Cubs end up looking into trading Hoerner, there are quite a few teams who would have interest in him. Let's take a look at four potential suitors that would make sense.
New York Yankees
Of course, the Yankees have to be included on this list. New York is looking to make impact moves that will take them to the next level.
After losing in the World Series, the Yankees will be more aggressive than ever. Hoerner would fit perfectly in the New York infield and they have enough pieces to pull off a deal with Chicago. They're a team to keep a very close eye on if Hoerner is made readily available.
Seattle Mariners
During the 2024 MLB season, the Mariners looked like a team primed to make a run to the playoffs. That didn't end up being the case.
Seattle needs another piece or two in order to be a serious contender in the American League. Hoerner was rumored to be a potential trade target for the Mariners at the deadline last year. If they want to make a splash in the infield, Hoerner would be a perfect candidate.
Atlanta Braves
Another intriguing team that could make a play for Hoerner is the Braves. They could use more talent in their infield and have even been linked to some free agent options.
Atlanta is not a team that typically looks to make blockbuster moves in MLB free agency. Looking at the trade market would be a much more likely route for them to improve. Hoerner would be a perfect fit for the Braves and they have to be included on this list.
Kansas City Royals
Finally, the Royals have already been linked to trade talks for infield help. Kansas City has been involved in trade discussions for Jonathan India.
Should that deal not end up getting done, they could consider pursuing Hoerner. The Royals are not far off from being a World Series contender and made it into the playoffs last season. Making a trade for Hoerner could be the move that solidifies them as a contender.