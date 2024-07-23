Atlanta Braves Among Top Trade Suitors for Chicago Cubs Star
The Chicago Cubs are heading towards the MLB trade deadline with no clear direction as of yet. They have shown signs that they can compete, but have also had long periods where they play like one of the worst teams in baseball.
At this point in time, it seems very likely that the Cubs will end up being sellers. Jed Hoyer won't be able to make enough moves to power the current team to the postseason. Trying to force winning usually doesn't end up going well.
Assuming they do decide to sell, star first baseman and outfielder Cody Bellinger will become a hot commodity on the trade market. There are quite a few other players who would draw trade interest as well.
With that in mind, the New York Times took a look at the top potential trade partners for Chicago in a trade for Bellinger. There were a few very intriguing destinations named as potential fits.
They named the Atlanta Braves as one of the top trade destinations for Bellinger ahead of the deadline.
Bellinger has put together a decent 2024 season thus far. His numbers have not been as big as were expected from him, but he has still been productive in the middle of a disappointing year for the Cubs.
In 79 games, Bellinger has hit nine home runs to go along with 37 RBI while batting .269/.331/.410. Those numbers aren't amazing, but he would be a productive addition for any lineup.
Currently, the Braves hold a 54-44 record. That isn't a bad record, but they are still 8.5 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East division race.
The good news is that Atlanta has a healthy lead in the NL Wild Card race.
Being aggressive at the trade deadline would be a wise decision for the Braves. They have a talented roster, but could use a bit more pop in their lineup. Bellinger could bring that to the diamond.
Along with Atlanta, there were two other teams named potential trade destinations for Bellinger. Those teams are the Arizona Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners.
It will be interesting to see what Chicago chooses to do ahead of the deadline. Should they opt to trade Bellinger, the Braves are going to be a team to watch closely.