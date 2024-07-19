Blockbuster Trade Proposed for Chicago Cubs to Acquire Crosstown Star
The 2024 MLB season is officially past the All-Star break and the Chicago Cubs are set to begin what they hope will be an impressive comeback run to get back into the playoff picture.
Jed Hoyer is hoping to see his team come out of the break playing the same way they went into it. In the last 11 games before the break, the Cubs went 8-3.
If they can keep winning at a high level, the decision to buy talent instead of selling it at the trade deadline would be a forgone conclusion. Chicago wants to compete this season. Getting back to winning will make the front office do everything possible to acquire more help.
There are a few main needs that the Cubs should focus on if they choose to buy at the deadline. Those needs are a closer, a catcher upgrade, and a big bat who will be around long-term.
When looking at the last need, there is a one solution who could be available in the Windy City.
Luis Robert Jr., the young outfielder for the Chicago White Sox, is expected to be available at the right price. In the past, he has been linked in a potential crosstown trade.
Bleacher Report has now taken a look at a potential blockbuster trade between the two Chicago teams that would send Robert to the Cubs.
In that trade proposal, Robert would be traded in exchange for Cade Horton and Kevin Alcantara. Those two prospects are ranked No. 1 and No. 6 respectively in Chicago's farm system.
Giving up that kind of price would be a tough pill to swallow for the Cubs, however, they would be getting back someone with legitimate superstar potential in Robert.
During the 2024 season thus far, the slugger has played in just 43 games. He has hit 11 home runs and added 23 RBI while batting .236/.313/.491.
Back in 2023, Robert put up a bigger sample size of what he's capable of doing.
He slashed .264/.315/.542 to go along with 38 home runs and 80 RBI in 145 games. There is still a lot of development he needs to do, but he has the raw talent to become an elite player at the plate.
While trades between the Cubs and White Sox don't come around very often, this one would make sense for both sides.
Robert is going to be a name to watch very closely ahead of the trade deadline. A move between Chicago teams would be a wild conclusion for him.