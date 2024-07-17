Cardinals Broadcast Team Took Weird Shot at Chicago Cubs Young Star
The Chicago Cubs are probably one of the few teams around Major League Baseball who weren't ready to get off the field for an extended period of time during the All-Star break.
After their season went off the rails for months following their strong start, they finally began to show some life when they won seven out of their last 10 games and scored the seventh-most runs (68) during the 15-day window before the Midsummer Classic.
That was punctuated by their 8-3 win against the rival St. Louis Cardinals on July 14 where six homers were hit to secure a split during this four-game series.
Christopher Morel showcased his power that has eluded him for much of this year after he was a breakout star in 2023. The young slugger blasted two longballs, one coming in the sixth inning to give the Cubs a 6-2 lead, and his second taking place in the eighth inning.
Following his 394-foot blast to close out his day, one member of the Cardinals' broadcast team took exception to Morel's trot around the bases and took a strange shot at him.
Jim Edmonds, the color commentator who blasted Morel, spent eight of his 17-year big league career with St. Louis so he certainly has some animosity towards anything related to Chicago and this franchise.
But he also was a member of the Cubs in 2008 when he openly signed with them following his release by the San Diego Padres after the Cardinals shipped him out of town.
That makes this entire thing even more strange.
His bristling towards anything celebratory that happens on a baseball field is exactly what the MLB is trying to get out of the game. There have been tons of campaigns launched by the league office to promote "more fun" within the sport to try and draw in a younger audience.
Sure, Edmonds is a member of the old guard, having retired following the 2010 season, but he's still part of a Major League broadcast.
He's certainly intitled to his own opinion about Morel's celebration, but he's also not above criticism.
And those remarks were certainly strange.