Chicago Cubs 2024 First-Round Pick Flirted As Potential Trade Chip
The Chicago Cubs are learning throughout the postseason that they weren't good enough to compete with the top teams around Major League Baseball. Not that they needed anything else after playing poorly for much of the 162-game season, but the Cubs are far away from the league's best.
That could all be fixed in the offseason. There are easy ways to do that, too, especially with the elite farm system they have. This winter will ultimately come down to how much the front office is willing to spend.
If they aren't cheap, Chicago could enter 2025 with a high-level roster.
Speaking of that farm system, at some point, the Cubs have to make a decision on many of their youngsters. That doesn't mean they should trade everyone in the farm, but why not move some of them?
Jake Misener of FanSided listed multiple prospects Chicago should think about moving to improve their Big League roster. Misener listed 2024 first-round pick Cam Smith as a surprising option.
"The Cubs' first-round pick this year, Cam Smith out of Florida State, checked every box imaginable in his first taste of pro ball. In 32 games across A, High-A and Double-A ball, he posted a 1.004 OPS and could make the jump to Triple-A next summer. Trading him, especially when third base still feels somewhat uncertain after Isaac Paredes' erratic performance since coming over at the trade deadline, would be risky. But with other internal options waiting in the wings, namely Matt Shaw, it's a risk that Hoyer could decide is worth taking."
While moving Smith would be an interesting decision due to just being drafted, it's not the craziest idea.
The Cubs traded for Isaac Paredes, and despite his struggles during his short time with the club since being acquired at the deadline, there's reason to believe he'll figure it out.
If Paredes ends up being the player Chicago traded for, moving someone like Smith could be an option.
The Florida native had an excellent showing in his first professional stint, working all the way up to Double-A. He posted a 1.004 OPS throughout 115 at-bats between Single-A, High-A, and Double-A.
Smith can swing it with the best of them regarding prospects, but for a team dying to find success, he certainly shouldn't be off limits.
The Major League team needs a complete overhaul, so frankly, there shouldn't be many, if any, prospects off the table.