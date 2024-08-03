Chicago Cubs Add More Pitching Depth After Claiming Reliever off Waivers
Throughout this season for the Chicago Cubs, their bullpen has been a major issue for this team.
Credited with 25 losses and 20 blown saves, one can only wonder what this year would look like if they had even a league average relief staff to compliment their deep starting rotation.
Unfortunately, they can't press the rewind button, but what the front office can do is start trying to find some players who can pitch in high-leverage situations for them going forward.
That started when they acquired former top prospect Nate Pearson in a deadline deal with the Toronto Blue Jays. Despite his horrendous debut, the right-hander was able to bounce back during his second outing with the team and be a huge part of their historic ninth inning on Thursday.
Following the news that Adbert Alzolay will undergo surgery that likely sidelines him for the remainder of the year, the Cubs have continued to search for some options they can bring in.
According to Hunter Noll of Beyond the Monster, they did that by claiming reliever Trey Wingenter off waivers from the Boston Red Sox following his DFA on July 30.
The former 17th round pick of the 2015 MLB draft isn't anything to write home about, but he was able to produce a 3.79 ERA across his first 22 outings with the San Diego Padres in 2018 before getting hit around a bit the following year to finish with an ERA of 5.65 in 51 appearances.
His career was derailed after that as he underwent Tommy John surgery in July of 2020 that sidelined him for the next two seasons.
It took until 2023 with the Detroit Tigers for him to appear in another Major League game.
Wingenter pitched in six games before heading back to the 60-day injured list with right shoulder tendinitis. He came back later in the year, but only appeared in 17 games where he allowed 11 runs over his 17 innings pitched.
The Tigers traded him to the Red Sox this summer where he pitched in two games before getting designated for assignment.
Whether Chicago is looking to use him at the Major League level or not will be seen, but they have now added another bullpen arm who has past experience as a big leaguer.