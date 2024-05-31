Chicago Cubs Add To Stock Of Corner Infielders In Latest Mock Draft
The Chicago Cubs made a small move this offseason that paid big dividends at first base. But that doesn’t mean the Cubs couldn’t make another move to help that corner of the infield in the MLB Draft next month.
Michael Busch has put together a solid start to his time with the Cubs. He’s hit eight home runs and driven in 23 runs in his first 53 games. He’s still a rookie, so Chicago has control of his rights for the foreseeable future. There is plenty of time to let him develop.
The Cubs have the No. 14 overall selection in the MLB Draft, which starts on July 14 in Fort Worth, Texas. Recently, Bleacher Report’s first-round mock draft had the Cubs selecting Florida State first baseman and outfielder James Tibbs III.
The 6-foot, 204-pound Marietta, Ga., native put himself on the map last season when he ended up being one of Florida State’s top offensive performers with a .338 batting average, 61 runs, 17 home runs, 43 RBI, a .682 slugging percentage, 48 walks, .471 on-base percentage and five stolen bases.
FSU failed to make the NCAA playoffs, so that opened up time for Tibbs to hit .299 with six home runs, six doubles and 27 RBI for the Brewster Whitecaps in the Cape Cod League. With the Whitecaps he was an All-Star, Team MVP and Home Run Derby Champion.
Tibbs has had another fine season as FSU prepares to host an NCAA regional in Tallahassee, Fla., this weekend. He enters the weekend with a .377 batting average, along with a .491 on-base percentage, an .814 slugging percentage and a 1.305 OPS. He also has a team-leading 25 home runs and 84 RBI.
Selecting a player like Tibbs would give the Cubs a polished bat who might quickly make his way to the Majors. If so, he could move into the designated hitter role or even allow the Cubs to slide Busch to third base to make room for him at first base.
The Cubs have made it a habit of taking players with college experience in the first round of late. Six of their last seven selections were four-year college players, including last year’s pick, shortstop Matt Shaw out of Maryland. He is playing at Double-A Tennessee.
Nico Hoerner, the first-round pick in 2018 out of Stanford, is playing second base for the Cubs. Pitcher Jordan Wicks, picked in the first round in 2021 out of Kansas State, made his MLB debut last season. Cade Horton, the Cubs’ first-round pick in 2022 out of Oklahoma, is already at Triple-A Iowa.