Chicago Cubs All-Star Expected To Be Healthy Entering Spring Training
The Chicago Cubs dealt with a few injuries a season ago, including to infielder Dansby Swanson.
He dealt with more than one injury, but most notably, the All-Star shortstop had surgery to repair a sports hernia in October, something he had been dealing with since 2023.
Before Swanson joined the Cubs, he was one of the most durable players in baseball the two years prior, playing in 162 games in 2022 and 160 in 2021.
While the injuries had an impact on how he performed, he still managed to be on the field for 147 games in 2023 and 149 in 2024.
However, this is concerning and could be why he's struggled in Chicago, slashing just .242/.313/.390 with 16 home runs a campaign ago.
Heading into spring training, the Cubs need Swanson to be ready to go if they want to be the team they're looking to be.
Speaking with Sahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney of The Athletic, Swanson said he's ready for spring training and will be prepared to play on Opening Day in Tokyo against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
"That's the plan,” Swanson said. "It's a little bit of a different ramp-up than years past because of the series in Japan, but I knew that going into the procedure. I'm just excited to be able to get back out there."
Playing on a seven-year, $177 million deal until 2029, Chicago once viewed the Georgia native as a big piece of the future.
If this nagging injury is fully taken care of, as he said, the Cubs should feel confident about him producing at the level they hoped for when they handed him that contract.