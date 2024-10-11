Chicago Cubs All-Star Named Potential Fit for Philadelphia Phillies
There have been conflicting reports about what Cody Bellinger plans to do with his player option. If the left-handed slugger returns to the Chicago Cubs, they'd have to pay him nearly $30 million in 2025.
That'd be a fair price for somebody who was once an MVP, but there's also a feeling that the Cubs wouldn't be too upset if he opted out of his current deal.
That'd give them a lot of money to spend on a few other areas, which every Chicago fan understands is needed.
For an offense that was arguably one of the worst in Major League Baseball, ranking below average in nearly every hitting category, their lineup is much further away than just one hitter.
On the flip side, keeping Bellinger around would mean they don't have to find somebody to replace him. It'd be difficult to find his type of production, even if it isn't the same as his MVP-caliber seasons.
If he opts out, he's expected to be looking for a long-term deal. It's uncertain what team would be willing to give him that, but there should be a few contending teams interested in him potentially helping them get over the hump.
Among those teams are the Philadelphia Phillies.
Zach Pressnell of FanSided linked them to Bellinger on Thursday, writing that the Phillies could add him and get revenge next year to help win a World Series.
"The veteran utility man has provided a huge boost to the Cubs over the last few seasons, but he's likely to decline his player option and enter free agency. Chicago will be aggressive to get him back again, but Bellinger likely wants to win and the North Siders haven't been doing much of that. If Bellinger hits the open market, the Phillies should have enough money to spend. They could jump right to the top of the sweepstakes to get him, though he isn't the right-handed outfielder that they looked for all season."
While losing the outfielder wouldn't be the worst outcome for the Cubs, watching him play for a National League team would be a tough blow.
Chicago needs to be chasing Philadelphia next season, so losing arguably their best hitter to them would be an issue.
It's tough to say how big of an issue that'd be, as they'd have to show everyone in free agency by their moves if this ever happened, but at a base level, it sounds worrisome.