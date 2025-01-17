Chicago Cubs Announce New Alternate Uniforms Honoring Electric Blues Movement
The Chicago Cubs announced some surprising news on Thursday night, showing off unexpected alternate uniforms for next season.
In a 46-second reveal video, the Cubs shared that they would be wearing new baby blue throwback uniforms next season. These are meant to honor the city and are focused around the electric blue movement that dates back to the 1940s. They also created two new logos in the process.
They then shared additional details in a separate post, explaining the choices they made for the uniform.
It looks as though the pants worn with them will be white, if they go with the same pants shown in the reveal video.
There is a sleeve patch that features one of the new logos that is meant to symbolize a guitar pick, going deeper into the electric blues theme.
The numbers, new logo font and nameplate are also means to look similar to the typography of that same era.
The hat is mostly blue with a white front and blue lid. The blue featured on that is closer to the original, darker shade that has become synonymous with the team.
For the socks, they also went with baby blue, but put another new 'Sweet Home Chicago' logo. That is of course a nod to the 1936 record of the same name by blues musician Robert Thompson. It has since become a theme and slogan for the city.
The Cubs also stated that it would be the first time that baby blue was used on the field since back in 1981. That may be true of this specific shade, if that is what they mean, but Chicago did wear light blue uniforms for a game against the St. Louis Cardinals back on July 27, 2014.
This was day in which both teams wore throwbacks, so perhaps it has been that long since a new uniform with that color has debuted.
The Cubs did unfortunately drop that game 1-0 despite a gem from a rookie Kyle Hendricks. It is unclear when the new uniforms will debut, but Chicago will try for a better result this time around.