Inside The Cubs

Chicago Cubs Announce New Alternate Uniforms Honoring Electric Blues Movement

The Chicago Cubs have announced new alternate uniforms for the 2025 season, featuring a color they have not worn in a long time.

Dylan Sanders

Jul 27, 2014; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Luis Valbuena (24) hits against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field. =
Jul 27, 2014; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Luis Valbuena (24) hits against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field. = / Matt Marton-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Cubs announced some surprising news on Thursday night, showing off unexpected alternate uniforms for next season.

In a 46-second reveal video, the Cubs shared that they would be wearing new baby blue throwback uniforms next season. These are meant to honor the city and are focused around the electric blue movement that dates back to the 1940s. They also created two new logos in the process.

They then shared additional details in a separate post, explaining the choices they made for the uniform.

It looks as though the pants worn with them will be white, if they go with the same pants shown in the reveal video.

There is a sleeve patch that features one of the new logos that is meant to symbolize a guitar pick, going deeper into the electric blues theme.

The numbers, new logo font and nameplate are also means to look similar to the typography of that same era.

The hat is mostly blue with a white front and blue lid. The blue featured on that is closer to the original, darker shade that has become synonymous with the team.

For the socks, they also went with baby blue, but put another new 'Sweet Home Chicago' logo. That is of course a nod to the 1936 record of the same name by blues musician Robert Thompson. It has since become a theme and slogan for the city.

The Cubs also stated that it would be the first time that baby blue was used on the field since back in 1981. That may be true of this specific shade, if that is what they mean, but Chicago did wear light blue uniforms for a game against the St. Louis Cardinals back on July 27, 2014.

This was day in which both teams wore throwbacks, so perhaps it has been that long since a new uniform with that color has debuted.

a man in a light blue Chicago uniform with the number 28 begins to throw a pitch
Jul 27, 2014; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks (28) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field.at Wrigley Field. / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The Cubs did unfortunately drop that game 1-0 despite a gem from a rookie Kyle Hendricks. It is unclear when the new uniforms will debut, but Chicago will try for a better result this time around.

Published
Dylan Sanders
DYLAN SANDERS

Dylan Sanders graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree from the Manship School of Mass Communication in 2023. He was born in raised in Baton Rouge, LA but has also lived in Buffalo, NY. Though he is a recent graduate, he has been writing about sports since he was in high school, covering different sports from baseball to football. While in college, he wrote for the school paper The Reveille and for 247Sports. He was able cover championships in football, baseball and women's basketball during his time at LSU. He has also spent a few years covering the NFL draft and every day activities of the New Orleans Saints. He is a Senior Writer at Inside the Marlins and will also be found across Sports Illustrated's baseball sites as a contributing writer. You can follow him on Twitter or Instagram @dillysanders

Home/News